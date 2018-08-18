Waffle House Shooting Victims Honored at Former High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It's been almost four months since the Waffle House shooting in Antioch that killed four people and wounded three others. But this week, the healing continued as the high school where one of the slain victims graduated gave a special honor to his mother.

Shaundelle Brooks' son Akila DaSilva -- whom they called Natrix Dream -- was killed in the Waffle House shooting in April.

Last night at the first home game of the season, the school allowed Shaundelle to take part in the pre-game coin toss.

"It feels good to know people are in the fight with us standing with us and supporting us -- giving us their love," said Brooks.

Cane Ridge High School also honored Sharita Henderson, one of the Waffle House shooting victims who survived. She also graduated from Cane Ridge High School.