Walk Bike Nashville holds vigil for victims of TN car crashes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this World Day of Remembrance, Walk Bike Nashville hosted a vigil and call to action outside the State capitol, flying hundreds of yellow flags to honor loved ones who died in car crashes.

"If we have to go through this pain and this suffering, at least there's a way for us to come together, to go through it together," said Armesha Allen.

Allen told the crowd about her 70-year-old grandfather Edward Day, who was killed in a hit and run last December.

"He was honestly just a really happy person, he loved to call you and chat for hours," she said. "Here we are almost a year now, we still don't have any answers about what happened."

In this year alone, 1,043 people have died in car crashes in Tennessee.

Armesha and the others who came out Sunday are not only hoping to remember the people they lost, but they also want to prevent future tragedies.

Many are fighting for changes at the state level and reminding people that driving recklessly is not worth the end result.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.