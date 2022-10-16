Walking hundreds of miles across Tennessee in support of abortion rights.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been several months since Tennessee's "trigger law" went into effect, but the debate over abortion rights continues.

Executive Director of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood Francie Hunt is walking more than 500 miles across the state in support of abortion rights. Sunday she is set to walk a mile in Nashville along with some doctors and supporters, according to ForwardTN.

"ForwardTN is a 501(c)3 non-partisan, non-profit organization that supports causes and organizations working to make Tennessee a fairer, healthier and more equitable state," their website said.

The walk will run from the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame Park to the state capitol. There will be a press conference at the capitol at 1:00 p.m.

As we have previously reported, doctors said the "trigger law" has put them into a tricky spot with medicine and the law. Some worry about medical choices turning into legal ones following the overturning of Roe vs Wade.