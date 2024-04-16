Watch Live: Day 1 of The Covenant School shooting documents hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A year after the mass shooting at The Covenant School, a judge will hear the parties in a lawsuit on whether to release the shooter's documents to the public.

Covenant shooting documents hearing: Day 1

Attorney for the petitioners Doug Pierce began, stating that the shooter's documents are public records.

"This is a case under the Tennessee Public Records Act. The records at issue are public records," he said. "The question is if there are any exemptions. In making that determination, TPRA presumes a presumption of openness."

Judge Myles added that the other argument in the case is that the writings would compel others to copycat.

"We are well past that point in this case," he responded. "To the extent there is an argument suggesting that, that argument isn't supported."

Pierce: There's a lot of public interest in this community and across this country in this case. Your point is well taken. But to finish up this point, we have very good reasons for why we need this. But the burden of proof is on the other side. — Emily R. West (@emwest22) April 16, 2024

On the topic of exceptions, Pierce questioned what exceptions apply to this case.

Pierce: We are not asking for anything that the school created. If the school has a security plan, we didn't ask for. And we don't want it. That's where I am at on this.



Myles: So anything that is property of the school, you're saying you don't want that?



Pierce: We don't. — Emily R. West (@emwest22) April 16, 2024

How did we get here? On March 27, 2023, six innocent people were killed at The Covenant School. They were: Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs, Katherine Koonce, Mike Hill and Cynthia Peak. Three students and three staff members. A reflection on the tragedy at The Covenant School and all that came after In the aftermath of the shooting, a Special Session would take place as parents of those in the school would fight for changes in school safety. Then began the discussion over the release of the shooter's writings. Early on in the discussion, Metro Police refused to release the writings and several groups filed a lawsuit claiming that violated the state's public records act. The case was then set to be heard in a Nashville court. It was then moved to the Tennessee Court of Appeals. In November, a three-judge panel decided families could intervene in the case. However, a surprise release of some of the shooter's hate-filled ramblings stole headlines. In January of this year, a Chancery Court judge decided the show-cause hearing would take place on April 16th and 17th. Who is calling for a release of the documents? The Tennessee Firearms Association, National Police Association, the Tennessee Star, The Tennessean and Sen. Todd Gardenhire — are arguing for a full release of the documents.

This is a live document we will update as details come in.