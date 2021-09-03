Waverly family encourages motorcyclists to attend 2-year-old's funeral

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Waverly family is calling on all motorcyclists for their support this weekend.

They’re asking bikers to show up for the funeral of 2-year-old Kellen Cole Burrow-Vaughn.

Kellen was swept away by floodwaters when flash flooding hit Waverly.

His aunt told NewsChannel 5 Kellen was with his mother and five older siblings when flooding started to occur at their apartment. The rest of Kellen's family was rescued.

They lived in the same complex where two twin 7-month-olds were also taken by floodwaters.

Kellen’s family goes into detail on social media about how much he loved motorcycles. They want as many bikers as possible to come out and line up behind the hearse Saturday morning.

Motorcycle groups from around the mid-state already said they plan to be there for Kellen.

They’re calling on more groups to “Ride for Kellen.”

If you’re a biker and would like to be a part of the funeral; visitation is Saturday, September 4th from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Taylor Funeral Home.

The funeral home is located on North Main St in Dickson.

