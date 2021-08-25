Family who lost 7-month-old twins in Waverly flood provided home, other donations

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family who lost twin 7-month-olds in this past weekend’s Humphreys County flooding has received a home to live in for the next year.

Ryan and Rileighana perished after they were torn from their father's arms as a surge of water swamped their apartment in Waverly.

Angie Cason Ryan and Rileighana

Their parents and two other siblings survived. However, the family lost not only the beloved twins but everything else they owned.

Now, Nick Beres has learned that someone has provided them a home to live in the for the next year. The family has been overwhelmed with donations of money, clothing, food and furniture as they try to rebuild their lives.

But first, they will be laying the twins to rest. Visitation is planned for Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow at West Harpeth Funeral Home in Nashville.

Matthew Rigney and Danielle Hall recounted the horrors of the catastrophic flood to Nick Beres, describing how the sudden surge of water was devastating.

Watch the interview with Nick Beres below:

"I had the twins in my arms, Brayla at my hip and Maleah around my neck. The water, when it hit us just pulled us under, all of us trapped underneath a bed," said Rigney.

In that instant, the twins were torn from his arms. It was several hours, after the water had receded, that their bodies were found still in the apartment.

"I wish there was something I could have done," Rigney said.

"We never, ever imagined we would be burying babies who are 7-months-old," said Hall through tears.

A GoFundMe account that was created to help the family has raised more than $90,000 so far.

Read more: 'I wish there was something I could have done.' Twins torn from father's arms in rising floodwaters