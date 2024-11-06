We are keeping up with who is leading for Tennessee's Congressional seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has spoken at the ballot box this election cycle for its Congressional seats — including one U.S. Senate seat and all nine U.S. House seats across the state.

For this election, we are using Decision Desk HQ to call these races. It launched as an independent provider of election results, race calls and data in 2012. It was the first provider to call the presidency for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and for President Joe Biden in 2020. In 2022, DDHQ says it projected the U.S. Senate, House and governor races with 100% accuracy, beating The Associated Press' race calls 71% of the time.

Here are how the races are looking so far in Tennessee.

Tennessee U.S. Senate

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., arrives Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a town hall campaign event at Macomb Community College, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Warren, Mich.



Sen. Marsha Blackburn is on track to win her second term to the U.S. Senate.

Blackburn faced Democratic opponent state Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville.

She took on the open seat in 2018, moving to a more senior role in her Congressional political chapter. She was previously the House Congressional District 7 representative.

Since her time in the U.S. Senate, two bills she sponsored became law.

Her biggest bill was the REPORT Act, which changed the federal framework for reporting crimes involving online sexual exploitation of children. Her other bill was to rename a courthouse in Jackson, Tennessee, in honor of James D. Todd.

Even though Johnson lost the Congressional seat, she will remain in the Tennessee General Assembly. She ran unopposed

on the state house ballot for her House District 90.

Johnson became a part of the spotlight in Tennessee politics with her role in the Tennessee Three, a moment on the House floor in 2023 where she and two other Democrats stood in the chambers in protest after The Covenant School shooting.

Her two Democratic colleagues faced expulsion, while members voted narrowly for her to remain. Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville and Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, were later re-elected back to the Tennessee General Assembly.

Tennessee House Congressional District 5

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Rep. Andy Ogles, R-TN., speaks during a news conference near Manhattan Criminal Court during the trial of former President Donald Trump on May 16, 2024, in New York.



Coming in for a second term, Rep. Andy Ogles is leading to represent Congressional House District 5, according to data from the Decision Desk.

That district includes swaths of Davidson, Williamson and Maury Counties. He ran against Democratic and political novice Maryam Abolfazli.

During his tenure in Congress, he has not sponsored any original legislation that has become law. Of the 77 pieces he wrote, only four made it to committee consideration.

Ogles was also the subject of a months-long investigation from NewsChannel 5 Investigates that centered around his campaign and personal finance disclosures. He claimed to have personally loaned $320,000 to his campaign in 2022 during his first run for the 5th District congressional seat. Ogles' personal financial disclosures did not reflect the ability to loan his campaign such a large amount.

This past May, Ogles amended his campaign financial reports, admitting that he had only loaned the campaign $20,000. Ultimately in September, he amended his personal finance disclosures.

Tennessee House Congressional District 6

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., a freshman from Cookeville, Tenn., leaves the chamber at the Capitol on Thursday, May 30, 2019.



Rep. John Rose is leading to win for a third term in Congress.

The Cookeville Republican represents as far east at Piney Grove and as far west as Nashville. He's been in office since 2019. He beat Democrat Lore Bergman, who identified as a political organization, advocate and activist.

Since he's been in office, he has introduced 23 original pieces of legislation and two have made it to committee.

In a questionnaire to NewsChannel 5 before the election, Rose said his top three concerns going into another term was to secure the southern border, the economy and preservation of Tennessee values.

Tennessee House Congressional District 7

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mark E. Green, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters after leading a bipartisan visit on Monday, July 22, 2024, to the site of the July 13 Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pa. Rear from left are Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., Rep. Carlos A. Jimenez, R-Fla., Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss. and Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla.



Rep. Mark Green is leading for another term he hadn't envisioned at the beginning of 2024.

In February, Green announced he was retiring from politics. Then he reconsidered. He beat well-known former Nashville mayor Megan Barry. She was the city's first female mayor.

Green started his career as an elected official in the Tennessee legislature in 2012. He was part of the state senate, representing Clarksville and Montgomery County. He was elected to Congress in 2018 when the seat became open. He now serves as the representative for District 7. It has been redrawn, which has different counties, including Davidson.

Since he's been in Congress since 2018, Green has individually sponsored 96 pieces of legislation. Of those efforts, one became law last year. Green's bill allows for federal dollars at school to purchase materials that could be considered weapons for educational instruction or enrichment, such as hunting, shooting sports, archery or culinary arts.

The Ashland City Republican quickly found himself in the national spotlight in 2023 when he vied for Speaker of the House. He lost the bid.

In 2017, he was there again after comments came to the surface during his nomination for U.S. Army Secretary under President Donald Trump. He withdrew after encountering intense criticism over statements he made about gays and lesbians, Muslims and other groups.

Green is a West Point graduate and former Army flight surgeon.

