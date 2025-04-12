'We don't want people to forget': How you can help local storm victims

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While last week's storms are behind us, many are still dealing with the damage left behind.

Families in Clarksville, among many other cities, are just beginning to work through the aftermath of serious flooding.

"We don't want people to forget. Those families are still experiencing this in very real time," explained Kristen Jaggers with United Way of Greater Nashville.

She says there's lots of work to be done, with over 200 people affected in the Montgomery County area alone.

With an emphasis right now on families' immediate needs, Kristen says the best way you can help is by donating money.

"That allows us to meet the needs that volunteers cannot — so that is that short-term housing, that is providing food and clothing, a lot of people had their HVAC systems impacted water, so HVAC systems being repaired [and replaced]," she said.

In the coming days and weeks is when you can get your hands dirty.

"Again, we're waiting for that water to recede, and as soon as the water recedes, that will give us an opportunity to tap our volunteers on the shoulder," said Kristen. "So they can help us canvas and go out and make assessments and actually roll up our sleeves and go in and pull debris out and do those muck and guts."

If you want to volunteer or donate, you can visit the websites for CMC Responds or Hands On.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.