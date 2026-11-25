SMITH CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline could cut through 10 counties and impact more than 750 landowners in Tennessee alone. The company is in the process of contacting those landowners for permission to survey their land for the Southeast Connector Project. One of those, is Ron Paschal. We spent a few hours with him on his land in Smith County.

"This is Paschal Road, and this farm has been in our family since 1915. So, 111 years," he said.

His peaceful 400 acres is where he cares for his cattle, grows hay, generations of his family live, and where his father is buried.

WATCH: 'We just don't want to be bothered': Natural gas pipeline could cut through 100 acres of a Tennessee Century Farm

'We just don't want to be bothered': Natural gas pipeline could cut through 100 acres of a Tennessee Century Farm

"He said, well, 'Where are you gonna be buried," Paschal said remembering a conversation with his father. "And I said, 'Well, I've been on this farm all my life, so why would I wanna be anywhere else? I'm gonna be buried on the farm.' And he says, 'Well, if you are, I am too."

Paschal says the pipeline would impact two fields on his land, which together make up about 100 acres. The company wants a 50-foot-forever easement, and the construction impact could be as wide as 350 ft. His farm grows enough hay a season to feed his entire herd. Paschal fears construction could change that.

"A roll of hay is going to cost you pretty much anywhere $50 to $75 a row," he explains. "So you know, you go have to buy 600 rows high. That's pretty good chunk of money."

The open land has also held endless possibilities for Paschal's family, but with the easement would come limitations. No structures could be built on top of the 48-inch pipeline, but he also has concerns about safety.

"If my grandkids ever wanted to build a house, I would have to go somewhere besides this field because I wouldn't want them to be close to that line," he said.

Allen Fore, the vice president of Kinder Morgan, says easements are negotiated with each specific property, and in most cases, after a few years there's no evidence a pipeline is underground.

"That may take a couple of seasons to do, depending on where it is. It may after one season, if it's pasture land it may be back to growth after a year, if it's crop land, likely you'll be able to grow crops the next season," he said. "That's all our responsibility, to restore the property. We will keep after it if it takes more than one season."

At this point in the process, Kinder Morgan is approaching landowners for permission to survey their land, which includes more than 100 in Smith County. Fore says in some cases, the surveys can alert the company to reasons to look into alternative routes.

"What we may find, either through the technical surveys that are a part of this, and that's folks coming out looking at the property, technical experts, that can determine whether there are environmental or other issues, cultural issues, that would prevent pipeline construction. We won't know that for certain, unless we go on the property," said Fore. "Or, a landowner might point out certain unique characteristics of the property, that we didn't know about, because we can't get on the property."

A concern NewsChannel 5 has heard from several landowners and residents in the impacted counties is emergency response. Fore says Kinder Morgan works with local agencies for training in case of an incident with the pipeline.

"At a minimum, we are going to be offering them training from our operations professionals. What the specifics are to do in the event of any kind of incident with our natural gas system. Training takes all shapes, support for the entities takes all shapes and sizes, but the bottom line, the basic foundation of that is, at a minimum, emergency first responders are going to know how to get in touch with us, what to do if there is an incident, and specific next steps to contain that."

Kinder Morgan would present financial packages to impacted landowners, but negotiating easements is months down the road. At a Smith County Commission meeting this week, a company representative said eminent domain authority comes with federal approval for the project. Paschal said giving up even a portion of land is not something he is interested in.

"We just don't want to be bothered. You know, I can't say I'm necessarily against a pipeline. I'm just against it being here."

Kinder Morgan says 21 miles of pipeline could go through Smith County, going through 106 properties. They will be hosting open houses in impacted communities in the first quarter of 2027.

Do you have concerns about the pipeline impacts, or questions you want answered? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com