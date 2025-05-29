'We just need this bad': Ascension Saint Thomas wants to build a Clarksville hospital, pending state approval

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Healthcare options in Clarksville could be changing in a big way, pending state approval. Right now, Joy Wilson, like many in Clarksville, drives to Nashville for doctor visits.

"When you go see a physician in Nashville, it's an hour up at least, an hour back and then if you're there at your doctor an hour, that's three hours," said Wilson.

But Ascension Saint Thomas wants to change that.

"One in two babies from Clarksville is born in Nashville. Two in three patients from Clarksville choose to have surgery in Nashville," said Fahad Tehir, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas.

Tehir wants to build a new 44-bed medical center in Clarksville that offers more than just emergency care. Over time, the facility could be expanded up to 132 beds.

"We'll also have programs for maternity care, so folks can have their baby right there at the hospital. We'll have a neonatal ICU to support patients' needs. We'll have cardiac services, surgical services, advanced imaging," said Tehir.

But before Ascension Saint Thomas can work on their new campus, they'll have to convince the state that the community needs a new medical center — even though Clarksville has an existing hospital with 270 beds.

Tennova Healthcare Clarksville, in addition to their main hospital near Exit 4, has also built a satellite emergency room near Exit 11, ironically right next door to the Boyd Pumpkin Farm where Saint Thomas has a contract to build the new medical center.

"There are several criteria to demonstrate both community need and the right for patients to have a choice for another option for healthcare close to home," said Tehir.

Tehir thinks offering up a choice and more surgical options will satisfy the state board in their Certificate of Need hearing scheduled for July 25 at the Cordell Hull Legislative Building.

"We're not taking anything for granted, we're going to work one step at a time, one foot in front of another," said Tehir.

Saint Thomas plans to hold several community events before their hearing before the state Health Facilities Commission.

Wilson plans to support Saint Thomas by attending the hearing. And she has a unique perspective on all this — she worked for Tennova in Clarksville for decades.

"We don't have a rheumatologist, we don't have an endocrinologist," said Wilson. "I don't have any ill will against Tennova, it's just we need more help here than is being supplied at the time."

Having options would truly bring her joy.

"We just need this bad. That's all I can say," said Wilson.

Another bid to build a hospital?

On Thursday afternoon, Tri-Star Health sent a notice about "an important announcement event" on Friday regarding "high-quality healthcare," according to the news release.

We'll likely get additional details at the event, but it does sound like they're poised to announce their own expansion plans in North Clarksville. Those expansion plans would also have to be approved by the state Health Facilities Commission.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com