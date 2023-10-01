WeGo changes to ticketing go into effect.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's WeGo bus service is making some big changes that take effect Sunday. Now, all you need is your phone and the QuickTicket app on it.

The paper ticket is a thing of the past, but you can still exchange them for QuickTicket value through the end of the year at the customer service booth at the downtown WeGo transit center.

The QuickTicket app allows you to be able to scan a QR code on your phone and go.

There is also the option of a reloadable QuickTicket physical card if you prefer.

The only other way to pay for your trip outside of QuickTicket is if you have exact cash. That means you will not be given any change.

WeGo said this creates a simplified fare system and more efficient boarding. Fare prices will remain the same.

A change is also starting to bus route times, as well. On weekdays and Saturdays, the most frequent routes will run until 1:15 a.m.