WeGo launches mobile app to make paying easier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is launching a new way for people to pay for public transportation.

It's a tech upgrade that lets people pay for fares using re-loadable cards and a smartphone app. The change is meant to make things more convenient for people, as well as speed up the boarding process.

WeGo officials say paper passes with a magnetic stripe can easily be lost or damaged.

"We're constantly looking for ways to improve access and connectivity and this was just one of the ways that was definitely more conducive for travel for our riders and it was time we do this.We want to keep current with what other bus transportation companies are doing and this puts us up there,"director of marketing, communication and sales at WeGo Public Transit, Renuka Christoph said.

Cristoph says she hopes the new app motivates more people to give WeGo a try.

"What a great way to get around the city without having to deal with the hassle of driving," she said.

A new transit center in Hillsboro will be opening at the end of March, a move Cristoph says will give people the convenience to travel from the area to other parts of the city.

"Riders can now, if they're shopping at Green Hills, walk across to the Hillsboro Transit Center on Route 7 and get to the Gulch," she said.

There are also plans to open another transit center in North Nashville, that Cristoph says will add new stops and make commute times shorter.

WeGo is currently hiring for bus operators and diesel mechanics.