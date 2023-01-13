WeGo Public Transit asks for public input on proposed route changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit continues to improve its services across Nashville and wants your input on changes that can come in the spring.

People can give their input during a public comment period starting next Tuesday and running through February 7.

The proposed route changes include more service to the airport, taking routing off of Batavia Street, and expanding service to Bellevue, Cockrill Bend, and Sylvan Park.

There are also schedule adjustments to several locations and a proposed extension of service till 10 p.m. to the Wedgewood-Thompson area.

You can comment by attending one of the three public meetings: Tuesday, January 24 from 1-2 p.m. at WeGo Central off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. A virtual meeting Wednesday, January 25 from 12-1 p.m. A virtual meeting Thursday, January 26 from 6-7 p.m.

Attendance at those meetings is not required. You can also comment by mailing a letter to WeGo Public Transit Community Engagement, Attn: Public Meeting Comments, 430 Myatt Drive, Nashville, TN 37115. You also can call 615-862-5686 or you can email WeGoTransit@nashville.gov from January 17 through February 7.

Go to WeGoTransit.com for more info on the proposed service changes.