WeGo Public Transit route changes begin Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville's bus system will offer route extensions, more frequent buses during peak times and additional late night options beginning Sunday, April 3.

WeGo Public Transit says the changes are to accommodate ridership as it rebounds from the pandemic and to fulfill needs requested by riders.

Starting Sunday, a new route 79 Skyline will offer a connection between Gallatin Pike/Madison and Dickerson Pike north of Briley Parkway. A route 17, 12 South expansion will bring a second bus line to the new Hillsboro Transit Center in Green Hills.

Staff say the route 17 extension means riders can connect from the Green Hills Mall to the Gulch for just $4.

Here's a breakdown of the changes:

More trips during weekday peaks

6 Lebanon Pike, 19 Herman, 29 Jefferson

14 Whites Creek, 28 Meridian, 42 St. Cecilia/Cumberland

17 12th Avenue South

Weekday Evening Frequency Improvements

3 West End/White Bridge, 7 Hillsboro Pike

5 West End/Bellevue, 8 8th Avenue South

Additional trips in the late evening/night on weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays

3 West End/White Bridge, 50 Charlotte Pike, 55 Murfreesboro Pike

22 Bordeaux, 52 Nolensville Pike, 56 Gallatin Pike

23 Dickerson Pike

Weekend Frequency Improvements

6 Lebanon Pike, 8 8th Avenue South (Saturdays)

7 Hillsboro (Saturday and Sunday), 55 Murfreesboro Pike (Saturdays)

The newest and easiest way to board a bus is using your cell phone. WeGo debuted a new, free QuickTicket app that allows users to reload money onto their account and simply scan their phone to board. The app also includes fare capping, which means the more people ride, the less they pay.

Reloadable cards are also still available.

To explore route options, visit the WeGo Public Transit website.