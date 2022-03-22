WeGo Star will operate via bus Tuesday after Mt. Juliet train derailment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Because the freight train derailment isn't cleaned up, the WeGo Star will operate via bus Tuesday versus train service.

Regular train service will resume once the tracks are fixed.

Here's how it will work:

WILSON COUNTY RIDERS

A bus will leave Lebanon at 5:40 a.m. and 6:35 a.m.

It will stop in Hamilton Springs, Martha and Mt. Juliet with the final stop at the Riverfront Station.

For the return from Nashville, buses will leave Riverfront Station at 4:20 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. It will stop at all stations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY RIDERS

Those in Davidson County will board a Route 6 Lebanon Pike bus to Riverfront Station.

The 64 Star Downtown Shuttle and 93 Star West End Shuttle will meet all a.m. riders at Riverfront Station.

Route 93 buses will happen on a modified schedule with pickups at 21st and West End at 3:47 p.m. and 4:29 p.m. Route 64 buses will leave from 7th and Harrison at 3:57 p.m. and 4:42 p.m.

