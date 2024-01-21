'We're grateful': Community Baptist worshipping with other congregations because tornado leveled their church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sundays bring most church communities together, but that's been easier said than done for Community Baptist Church.

Their church at 3838 Dickerson Road was crushed by the December tornado. All that remains are piles of broken boards, bricks and twisted metal.

Snow covers the debris now. Last week's winter weather and insurance hangups have caused some delays with the cleanup and rebuild.

"The work of the property is going to take time," said Pastor Vincent Johnson. "Because it's brick, mortar, metal and wooden beams, and it cannot do anything on it's own. [But] the church — which is us — we remain active and involved."

On January 21, families from Community Baptist Church attended Sunday service at The Temple Church on Kings Lane. Pastor Darrell Drumwright welcomed them and all who showed up despite the frosty conditions.

"We are happy and excited today to have our brothers and sisters, and Pastor Vincent Johnson and Community Baptist here with us," said Drumwright. "Thank God for all those that made worship what it is even on today. The sacrifice! Some had to skate in on ice! Amen!"

Pastor Johnson expressed his community's appreciation for The Temple Church.

"They were allowing God to use them in serving us in worship, and that's a part of our healing, process now, and so we're grateful," Johnson said.

When the tornado hit, there were more than 40 members at Community Baptist Church. Many were trapped and had to be rescued.

The church is accepting online donations to help with the rebuild.

