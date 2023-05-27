WeWalkwithShawn to celebrate three years of bringing neighbors together in Nashville and beyond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Back In 2020, a man posted on social media about how he was afraid to walk alone in the 12 South neighborhood here in Nashville as a Black man. That led his neighbors to come together to walk with him and turned into a movement. Now, We Walk with Shawn is celebrating its three-year anniversary.

Saturday, Shawn Dromgoole will lead a walk back in the neighborhood this all started celebrating how far #WeWalkwithShawn has come.

It became a nationwide campaign with Dromgoole leading walks all over the country with the same message of connecting with your neighbors.

Back in 2020, Shawn was transparent in his post that the killings of Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery made him afraid to walk in his own neighborhood.

When he set out to walk with his family following that post, dozens of neighbors joined him and #WeWalkwithShawn was born.

Soon other communities were reaching out to him about walking in their communities out of state and over the years he has continued to lead walks both in Nashville and in other cities.

He has created a nonprofit called, 'More than a Walk,' to continue to support his effort to connect communities.

If you would like to help with the non-profit More than a Walk you can donate money to his GoFundMe.