What a congressional investigation into Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell could mean

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For weeks, Congressman Andy Ogles has been calling for an investigation into Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell. Over the holiday weekend, he apparently made that threat official.

"The Homeland Security and the Judiciary Committees will be conducting an investigation into the Mayor of Nashville, his conduct and whether or not federal dollars have been used in criminal enterprise," said Rep. Ogles, a Republican who represents Tennessee Congressional District 5.

Earlier this month, there were several nights of immigration enforcement all across South Nashville. That led to nearly 200 people being detained. Mayor Freddie O'Connell has been outspoken, condemning the ICE operation.

"If ICE released the names, you’d probably hear about the father who was stopped as he returned home from buying decorations for his son’s birthday party," said O'Connell shortly after the raids.

But Ogles claims the Nashville Democrat "aided and abetted" with illegal immigration and has requested copies of O'Connell's discussions and policies regarding ICE activity, both with city officials and nonprofit groups.

A spokesperson for Mayor O'Connell didn't return NewsChannel 5's request for comment, but O'Connell has downplayed the accusations in the past.

"We’re not looking to obstruct any federal or state law, I don’t have any reason to be concerned," O'Connell said during a previous news conference.

Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz also declined to comment.

What could come next

NewsChannel 5's Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo says, unlike a criminal investigation, a Congressional investigation doesn't need a lot of evidence at the outset to get the process started.

"Congress is not a prosecuting authority," said Leonardo. "The congressional investigation, by its very nature, is political. It’s very unique."

Leonardo says this is still very early in the process. It could lead to, perhaps, Mayor O'Connell being requested to testify at the U.S. Capitol. It could lead to one of the committees releasing a report to the U.S. Attorney's office. Or, it could lead to nothing.

"Really all they can do is investigate and turn over that investigation to the U.S. Attorney’s office, if they have anything to turn over to the U.S. Attorney’s office," explained Leonardo.

Whatever the outcome may be, we haven't heard the last word on it, by far.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com