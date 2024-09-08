What it means to be united on full display at church's football-themed kickoff event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Football is all about teamwork, and let's be honest, togetherness is something we could work on.

When we heard that a church was coming together on the first Sunday of the NFL season and encouraging church members to wear jerseys to the service we had to check it out.

First Presbyterian Church on Franklin Road in Nashville invited families to stay after the first service or come early before the second for some fellowship on the front lawn.

"It's a great way to come together and unite around our love for our Lord Jesus Christ and football," said Austin McMullen.

McMullen, a high school football referee, opted to wear the uniform he wears while officiating.

"There are a lot of life lessons that can be learned from any competition. I think that's why we try to get our kids involved in it at such a young age. Because you can learn how to be a gracious winner and loser," McMullen said.

The church served meals, there were games set up for kids including several inflatables and pony rides.

Families shared how their allegiances to different football teams led to memorable interactions at the kickoff event.

"We're in Tennessee and we're wearing Florida shirts, and we still get hugs from everybody. Obviously, everyone still gets along and it's just great," said Kristina O'Shaughnessy.

Although it's in our name, as a country, we are not exactly united right now. That's why we thought it was powerful to show people coming together and putting their obvious differences aside.

"The heart of that is teamwork," said Ryan Moore, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church. "You hope... everyone works together to not only better individual members, but to live that out for a greater cause, and we hope all of our teams are pushing ahead for the greater cause of whatever victory we're trying to accomplish."