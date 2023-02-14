'What the hell is wrong with you' Man arrested after driving the wrong way on I-65

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Terrifying video out of Franklin shows a driver hitting another car after going the wrong way on I-65.

This all happened Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m. when police said a driver was heading north on I-65 without headlights on.

The video shows him hitting a car head on near the McEwen exit. Then, you see him keep going hitting the center median until the car stops.

The officers jump out and arrest him.

"Give me your hands. Give me your hands. What the hell is wrong with you. You almost killed somebody," the officer said in the video.

"No, I didn't," the driver said in the video.

"Yes you did, you just hit a car head on," the officer said.

The driver is identified as Arturo Salazar.

He is looking at nine charges: DUI, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Felony Reckless Endangerment, Driving Without a License, Violation of the Light Law, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Resisting, Disorderly Conduct, and Assaulting a Police Officer.

Franklin PD said he caused a disturbance in the emergency room and hit an officer in the head. He will face a judge on Tuesday.

As for the driver of the other car, he is a 37 year old man from Columbia. We do not know his condition, but he was taken to the hospital.