What to do if you're in your car during a tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In case a tornado strikes, what happens if you're on the road? We always hope for the best with severe weather, but with the threat of heavy winds and tornadoes, it’s smart to prepare for the worst.

It's never safe to be caught in your car when a tornado strikes. So, if you can change your plans so you're not on the road during the threat, that is your best bet.

But if you ever do find yourself in your car when tornado sirens sound, don’t panic. Just follow these steps:

Scan for a nearby, sturdy building that is open, and quickly drive to take cover inside.

If there's nothing nearby, pull over off the road and park. Make sure your seat belt is on.

Take cover below the windows and cover your head with your hands or any items you may have in your car.

Never take cover under an overpass. It's more dangerous there because of the wind tunnel effect, which can whip winds even faster and also attract flying debris.

This info comes from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma based on case studies of real people during real storms.