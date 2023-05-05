What to know ahead of a rainy Taylor Swift weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is officially Taylor Swift weekend. Tens of thousands of Swifties will descend upon Nashville for the weekend, for three shows on her Eras tour!

Road closures will be in full effect ahead of her concert meaning getting to Nissan Stadium will take some time.

Parking passes at Nissan are sold out. There are a lot of parking options downtown you can pay for and then walk across the river. Nissan provided a list. If you decide to go the rideshare route you will be dropped off in Lot E.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day. If you were one of those lucky fans who snagged floor tickets you go to Gate 6.

Additionally, a big thing for a lot of fans is Eras Tour merchandise. This weekend you will still be able to buy it in Lot R's grassy area, but also from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., you can buy it outside of Gates 1 and 6.

Nissan Stadium also has a clear bag policy. You can find those details here.

Unfortunately, rain is a possibility this weekend and Nissan Stadium has policies in place for bad weather.



Umbrellas are not allowed inside Nissan Stadium, but rain ponchos are allowed in.

The most important instruction is to follow the directions of stadium staff and pay attention to the screens around the stadium! They will direct you where to go in the event of a shelter-in-place order.

The Nissan Stadium Twitter account will also be providing the latest updates on any weather-related instructions.

Stadium staff and screens will direct fans to covered or interior areas, such as ramps, concourses, and clubs.

If you are in your car at the time of the shelter-in-place, please remain in your car.

