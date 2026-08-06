What to know for Election Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's Election Day in Tennessee on Thursday.

The final round of political ads will air, some of which exhibit artificial intelligence.

These ads prompted Tennessee lawmakers to pass a law requiring disclosures for political ads using certain forms of AI.

Additionally, new polling locations were introduced for early voting, during which several cast their ballot.

Election Day Thursday is your last chance to weigh in on several races, including a tight race for Governor between Senator Marsha Blackburn, Congressman John Rose, and State Representative Monty Fritts.

Remember to bring your ID and check your polling location and hours before heading out to vote.

All polls close at 7 p.m. CT. As long as you're in line at that time, you will be able to cast your ballot.

We'll have full election coverage on air and online Thursday night.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.