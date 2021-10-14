What you need to know about the Predators’ home opener tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's game day in Smashville, and this year, fans can expect new vendors, branding, lighting and signage – plus an upgraded goal horn. There are also new safety protocols this season to combat COVID-19.

The Nashville Predators will host the Seattle Kraken Thursday night for the season opener at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Good morning Smashville!! It’s opening day for the @PredsNHL 💛 We’re live inside @BrdgstoneArena this morning with all you need to know tonight 🏒🥅 #Preds pic.twitter.com/0Gs4hMOBIZ — Amelia Young (@ameliayoung) October 14, 2021

BRIDGESTONE ARENA’S COVID POLICY

Back in September, Bridgestone Arena added its name to the list of venues requiring people to be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.

This policy will stay in place for all Preds games this year, and they have partnered with CLEAR Health Pass to make it an easy process. The free app stores COVID-19 vaccination and test information. Attendees 18 and older are encouraged to use the app to get into the arena faster.

READ MORE: How to show your vaccine, test proof at Bridgestone Arena

Predators President Sean Henry says the decision was made to make sure fans stay as safe as possible. With more than 17,000 fans expected inside tonight, they’re encouraging fans to make sure that app is downloaded ahead of time.

You can also bring a hard copy of your vaccination card.

WHAT TO EXPECT INSIDE BRIDGESTONE ARENA

Stepping into the arena, fans will notice some signage with new sponsors and upgraded experiences on each fan level.

Some of the food is also getting revamped this year. New highlights this season include a Tennessee Whiskey burger, a two-foot-long Slap Shot Sub with Nashville hot chicken and smoked brisket, the Smokehouse Helmet with smoked brisket, pulled pork, BBQ sauce and fries, and The Firecracker – an egg roll-wrapped jumbo hot dog with hot chicken, jalapeno cream cheese and Frank's RedHot rub.

Fans will also be able to find a new sensory room thanks to KultureCity and Lauren Daigle. It creates a space for fans with autism, PTSD, dementia and Parkinson’s among other needs.

Fans will also get to experience an upgraded goal horn to really celebrate those big wins.