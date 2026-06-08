What's the impact of Pres. Trump withholding his endorsement in the GOP primary for Tennessee governor?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President Donald Trump may stay out of the Tennessee Republican primary for governor, despite both frontrunners closely aligning themselves with him in their campaigns.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Rep. John Rose are considered the leading candidates in the race. Both have leaned heavily on their ties to Trump in their campaign messaging. "Like President Trump, I'm a CEO by experience," Rose said in a campaign ad.

"Trump is back, America is blessed and Tennessee better than ever," Blackburn said in a campaign ad.

According to our news partners at the Nashville Banner, Trump decided during a trip to Memphis in March that he would not make an endorsement in the race. The Banner spoke to two members of Congress — who were not identified by name — who were aboard Air Force One with the president and other members of the Tennessee congressional delegation. They said he told them he "would not be endorsing Blackburn because Rose had been loyal to him." You can read the Nashville Banner's full reporting here.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the Rose and Blackburn campaigns, along with a representative for the White House Press office. So far, only John Rose's campaign has responded.

In a statement, Rose said:

"I respect President Trump's decision. He is a tough fighter and the people of Tennessee love him. I appreciate his trust in Tennessee voters to make the right decision. While I would love his endorsement, I am focused on winning and making life more affordable for everyday Tennesseans and protecting what makes Tennessee special - our values, our people, our land. That's what's at stake in our state and the President understands that."

Marc Schwerdt, a political science professor at Lipscomb University, said it is understandable why a Republican candidate would want Trump's endorsement. "An endorsement from Trump usually speaks volumes to his most loyal supporters," Schwerdt said.

But Schwerdt said this primary is different from others because both front runners have already made their loyalty to Trump clear.

"It would help you differentiate, but both of them are sort of lining themselves up as a Trump aligned candidates as part of their appeal," Schwerdt said.

Schwerdt also argued it does not benefit the president to weigh in.

"He doesn't lose anything by not endorsing and he possibly could lose a lot by endorsing if the person that he endorsed ends up not being a winner," Schwerdt said.

Republican State Rep. Monty Fritts, also a vocal Trump supporter, is also running for governor. The Nashville Banner did not mention his name coming up during the Air Force One conversation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.