White House announces crackdown on fentanyl supply chain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 2,700 Tennesseans died from an overdose involving fentanyl in 2021 according to the Tennessee Department of Health

Now, the White House is cracking down on the deadly drug, saying it is not just a national security threat, it is a global threat.

The goal is to cripple the whole supply chain.

According to the DEA, chemicals to make fentanyl are actually coming from China and then they are mass-produced in secret factories in Mexico run by just two cartels.

This is why the Biden Administration announced it is building a global coalition with other countries to stop illegal drug-making and trafficking.

In 2021, synthetic opioids like fentanyl led to more than 70,000 American deaths. In 2022, the DEA seized over 57.5 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 13,700 pounds of fentanyl powder.

The White House said it will increase law enforcement coordination to stop drugs from coming in and place sanctions to hit traffickers financially and Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the National Drug Control Policy, said the administrations is asking China and Mexico to step up.

"We ask the Mexican government to make sure that they're doing everything in their power to go after the illicit production, as well as the supply chain of fentanyl. Because at the end of the day, look, we must work together," said Dr. Gupta.

The Administration is also making a point to increase public health initiatives to save the lives of people struggling with addiction, like increasing the availability of naloxone, making addiction treatment more accessible for everyone, and educating young people on the effects of fentanyl.