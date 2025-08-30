Who stole over $1000 of tequila from Rosepepper Cantina?

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group busted into a small business this week, making off with several bottles of liquor worth well over a grand.

Three people were caught on camera on Wednesday morning stealing between $1,200 and $1,600 worth of alcohol from Rosepepper Cantina in East Nashville, days before a busy Labor Day weekend.

"You try not to take these things personally, but it's personal to me," said restaurant owner Andrea Chaires. "It's a gut punch, it really is...for me as a restaurant owner. I live week to week, you know."

While insurance would normally step in to offset the cost, Chaires says that with premiums doubling in the last few years, her deductible is too high to be covered.

"With a couple thousand dollar loss, it's one of those ones that's especially painful because it's big enough to really hurt, but small enough that nobody's really going to help you with it...as far as the insurance goes," she explained.

While investigators try to find the group that put her in this position, Chaires says East Nashville has always been a community to lean on.

So if you're craving a margarita, she says that now would be a good time to come on in.

"At the end of the day, we have a show to run, and the show must go on," she concluded.

If you recognize any of the people in the surveillance video — go ahead and give Metro Police a call.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.