Who wants to be Nashville's Mayor? Hear from those who want the job.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 continued its debate series Thursday night, asking eight mayoral candidates questions about how they would run the city.

Mayor John Cooper has decided not to run for a second term. More than a dozen people are now vying for his job.

NewsChannel 5 — along with our partners from The Tennessean, the League of Women Voters, American Baptist College, and Belmont University — is hosting the series of mayoral debates.

Appearing at the debate were:



Sen. Heidi Campbell

Councilman Freddie O'Connell

Jim Gingrich

Councilwoman Sharon Hurt

Alice Rolli

Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite

Matt Wiltshire

Sen. Jeff Yarbro