Who wants to be Nashville's Mayor? Hear from those who want the job.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 continued its debate series Thursday night, asking eight mayoral candidates questions about how they would run the city.
Mayor John Cooper has decided not to run for a second term. More than a dozen people are now vying for his job.
NewsChannel 5 — along with our partners from The Tennessean, the League of Women Voters, American Baptist College, and Belmont University — is hosting the series of mayoral debates.
Appearing at the debate were:
- Sen. Heidi Campbell
- Councilman Freddie O'Connell
- Jim Gingrich
- Councilwoman Sharon Hurt
- Alice Rolli
- Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite
- Matt Wiltshire
- Sen. Jeff Yarbro