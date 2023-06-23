Watch Now
Who wants to be Nashville's Mayor? Hear from those who want the job.

Mayor John Cooper has decided not to run for a second term. More than a dozen people are now vying for his job.
Posted at 10:42 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 23:42:13-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 continued its debate series Thursday night, asking eight mayoral candidates questions about how they would run the city.

NewsChannel 5 — along with our partners from The Tennessean, the League of Women Voters, American Baptist College, and Belmont University — is hosting the series of mayoral debates.

Appearing at the debate were:

  • Sen. Heidi Campbell
  • Councilman Freddie O'Connell
  • Jim Gingrich
  • Councilwoman Sharon Hurt
  • Alice Rolli
  • Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite
  • Matt Wiltshire
  • Sen. Jeff Yarbro

