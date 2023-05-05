Why isn't WeGo running a train to help people get to and from the Taylor Swift concert?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With 180,000 expected to attend three back-to-back-to-back Taylor Swift shows at Nissan Stadium this weekend, officials are encouraging attendees to have parking plans in place ahead of time, or use a rideshare. But one transportation option popular during some of Nashville’s biggest events will not be available: the WeGo Star train.

The train, which runs before and after Titans games and during major events like New Year’s Eve and the 4th of July fireworks show, is not scheduled to run outside of its usually weekday rush hour timeslots.

So why not this weekend? WeGo says it comes down to nobody covering the cost of the train to run.

WeGo says for Titans games, the team covers the cost of the special train -- $6,000 for one round trip.

But here’s the thing: WeGo then deducts whatever they make on train fares from that $6,000, so if they make $6,000 in train fares, the Titans don’t have to pay remainder.

WeGo says it doesn't need a sponsor for its New Years Eve and 4th of July trains because train fares always cover that cost.

WeGo says it's never run a train for a concert before and nobody has stepped up to sponsor it during the Taylor Swift nights.

Locals say another option for people to get here would be helpful given how much this area has grown.

“It was so many texts this week figuring out how we're going to get down here with the influx of the people tonight,” said Jennifer Gray.

WeGo says it also does not offer any kind of shuttle bus service to remote lots.

We asked the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp if it is considering sponsoring a special train for big concerts like this in the future. A spokesperson directed us to WeGo, who told us they'd be willing to partner with anyone willing to sponsor a train.