Why this Tennessee blood bank is asking hospitals to postpone elective surgeries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The treacherous conditions outside are leading to a drop in blood donations. Blood Assurance is recommending to their more than 70 hospitals to hold off on elective surgeries until next week to rebuild its inventory.

"This is simply a recommendation. It is a hospital decision, but the fact of the matter is there are plenty of folks that need blood," said Max Winitz, media relations coordinator for Blood Assurance.

Despite the road challenges, Drue Allison wanted to get out and donate.

"Today, I’m donating platelets," Allison said.

Blood Assurance said donations are low because of the weather, and there's been an increase in emergency use from blood transfusions over the last 24 hours.

“It’s so important for hospital patients who need it every day. This is something just so easy that healthy eligible can do. It truly makes a difference for hospital patients," Allison said.

Blood Assurance and LGBTQ plus organizations are also celebrating a milestone, now that gay and bisexual individuals can donate blood.

"The primary exclusion today is if you have multiple sex partners, but if you’re in a monogamous relationship or haven’t had sex in the past three months, your now eligible to donate," Del Ray Zimmerman, Vanderbilt's program director for LGBTQ Health & Office for Diversity Affairs.

“I think it’s long overdue. I’m thrilled that deferral has been lifted now blood donations are more equitable and fair for everyone," Allison said.

Allison hopes more people make donating a priority.

TriStar Centennial Medical Center receives donations from Blood Assurance.

"At this time, TriStar Centennial has the supplies, resources and staff needed to care for patients in our community," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We are aware of the current blood shortage and are working with our blood supplier to ensure we have what is needed. In addition, we have procedures in place to ensure we are conserving the blood supply we currently have. We will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days."

Cookeville Regional Medical Center does, too.

"Cookeville Regional is not being affected by the shortage at this time. Our medical center highly encourages the community and our staff to make an appointment to give blood so supplies can be replenished at local blood centers like Blood Assurance."

To sign up to donate blood with Blood Assurance, click here.

