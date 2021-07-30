Williamson County parents push for mask requirement in schools

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another 2600 Tennesseans have tested positive in the last 24 hours for COVID-19.

As we get ready for kids to head back to school, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask while inside the classroom, regardless of vaccination status.

Some parents here in Middle Tennessee want that to happen, but so far, most districts have said masks are optional.

Laura Coons organized a small group of protesters in front of the Williamson County Schools headquarters Thursday. She has a 9-year-old attending school.

"I feel like I'm having to flip a coin, between their physical health, and mental health," Coons said.

Her concerns come as school boards and leaders across the state decide whether to change their own masking policies -- as the delta variant spreads.

"We know this delta strain is just so contagious, people were catching COVID in schools last year with masks, we're just going to see an uncontrolled spread," Coons said.

Williamson County Schools says they will be making decisions based on local data, rather than exclusively state or national recommendations; decisions that could change the mask policy down the road.