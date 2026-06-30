Williamson County School District names interim director as superintendent steps down

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Leigh Webb will serve as the Williamson County School District's Interim Director of Schools beginning July 15, the school board approved during a meeting Monday evening.

Webb, currently the district's Assistant Superintendent, will take over for Superintendent Jason Golden, who announced he is stepping down to take a position with the Franklin Special District. Golden's last day is July 14.

Webb will serve in the interim role through Oct. 5 while the district searches for a permanent superintendent.

During the school board meeting, Webb expressed gratitude for Golden.

"We're certainly going to miss him. Thank you, Jason. We know the sacrifices you've made and the tough decisions you've made as a leader, and we're very grateful for that," Webb said.

Golden will not receive severance pay for resigning.