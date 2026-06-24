Williamson County Schools faces leadership change as superintendent resigns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden has submitted his resignation, leaving one of Tennessee's top-performing school districts without a leader at a critical time.

Golden turned in his notice approximately one week after a contentious board meeting that ultimately approved his contract extension. His last day is in August, after which he will take a job with the Franklin Special District. The board is set to discuss an interim superintendent and the search for a permanent replacement next week.

The district has built a strong academic reputation. The class of 2025 averaged the highest ACT scores in the state.

"We are growing students like never before," Golden said at the board meeting.

Board Member Eric Welch said he was surprised and disappointed to learn the superintendent, who has led the district since 2019, wanted to walk away.

"The timing is certainly not ideal," Welch said.

Welch also acknowledged the broader challenges facing the district.

"This is pretty disruptive. There's always political drama with school board and policies like that — what we're seeing on the national level is now at the state level and the local level — a trickle down," Welch said.

Board Member Dr. Margie Johnson had made the initial motion to postpone approving Golden's contract until after five new board members are elected in September, arguing incoming members should have a voice in the decision.

"Incoming board members should have an opportunity to have input," Johnson said at the board meeting.

In a statement, Johnson said in part that "selecting a new superintendent will be one of the board's most important responsibilities." She said she remains confident in the district's future, though she expressed concern about what comes next.

"What I'm more concerned about are the long-term implications of it — who's that new leader going to be? You look at all that achievement and success that we've had and then you have individuals who just wanna tear it down," Welch said.

Golden issued a statement expressing his gratitude and hope for the future of the district.

In a changing landscape, staying on top will depend on a relatively new board finding consensus on both a new leader and the district's future direction.

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