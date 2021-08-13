Wilson Co. to hold curriculum open house

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County parents will be able to review all textbooks and curriculum their students will be using this year.

The debate over critical race theory took center stage across the nation this past spring with Tennessee even passing a law banning certain topics centered around race.

The law outlines teachers can't instruct that quote, "an individual, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive... whether consciously or subconsciously." If any school is found to violate this, the state could withhold funding.

This weekend Wilson County Schools will open its doors so that parents can look for themselves. All curriculum will be on hand and teachers from each level will also be there to answer questions.

District Spokesman Bart Barker says it's all in an effort to be transparent with parents.

"While we have adopted this curriculum directly from the state with no special requests. We just want to literally lay out all the textbooks out there - all of the curriculum and have parents and families coming in and take a look," said Barker.

The Curriculum and Textbook Review is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Administrative and Training Complex in Lebanon. If you can't make it, you can call the district for an appointment.