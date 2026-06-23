Wilson County considers 6-month moratorium on data centers amid community concerns

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Communities across Middle Tennessee are grappling with how to respond to the potential arrival of large data centers, and Wilson County is now taking steps to get ahead of the issue.

The Wilson County planning and zoning committee voted to pass a six-month moratorium on data centers. The measure now heads to the county commission, which is expected to take up the measure July 20. In the meantime, the mayor will appoint a new six-member committee to study and research possible zoning changes.

The push for a pause came after neighbors raised concerns about noise, infrastructure strain, and environmental impact.

"Oh my god, I'm telling you these generators you can hear them three miles away," an audience member said.

Commissioner Lauren Breeze acknowledged the county's current zoning rules leave the door open for data centers.

"As of right now, my understanding is that we have a lot of C4 zone property, and data centers is currently an OK use in C4," Breeze said.

Breeze also raised concerns about whether the county has the resources to support such facilities.

"I don't think we have the electric capacity. I don't think we have the water capacity. We already have wastewater issues that we are all aware of," Breeze said.

Residents at the meeting were vocal about their opposition.

"I'm telling you we don't need this here," an audience member said.

Others expressed support for the committee's proactive approach.

"I support y'all getting in front of this and, you know, trying to get something that maybe will help protect the community or whatever," a Wilson County neighbor said.

A committee member put forward the moratorium proposal during the meeting.

"I would propose a moratorium on them for a minimum of six months," the committee member said.

Farmer Jack Pratt welcomed the vote. Pratt suspects a previously proposed 1,000-acre distribution center near his land in 2024 may have been part of a data center plan.

"That's not only harmful to us. That's harmful to nature. That's harmful to farm animals," Pratt said.

Pratt said the issue is personal.

"I've lived here my entire life. My parents bought a farm in Tucker's Crossroads when I was a little over a year old. And I was sick of that. And I've been worried about it since," Pratt said.

While a zoning change resolution failed, the moratorium vote signals the county is looking for ways to manage future development.

Other cities have passed temporary pauses or permanent bans to keep data centers out. However, an attorney told NewsChannel5 last week that companies building these centers have successfully sued to overturn those bans.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com