Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair opens for 10 day stretch in Lebanon

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County Tennessee State Fair is open in Lebanon for a 10 day stretch of fun. The fair showcases locally made Tennessee products, pageants, foods, animals, and concerts. There is something for everyone to enjoy!

What? Wilson County -Tennessee State Fair

Where? Lebanon, TN

When? August 13th-22nd, Hours vary by day

Check out Megan's full live interviews for details on what you need to know ahead of your visit to the fair. Story idea? You can always email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com