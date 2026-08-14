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Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair opens for 10 day stretch in Lebanon

There's so much to see at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair including, animals, the carnival, and a lumberjack show
Opening Day of the Wilson County Tennessee State Fair
Opening Day of the Wilson County Tennessee State Fair
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WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County Tennessee State Fair is open in Lebanon for a 10 day stretch of fun. The fair showcases locally made Tennessee products, pageants, foods, animals, and concerts. There is something for everyone to enjoy!

What? Wilson County -Tennessee State Fair
Where? Lebanon, TN
When? August 13th-22nd, Hours vary by day

Check out Megan's full live interviews for details on what you need to know ahead of your visit to the fair. Story idea? You can always email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com

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