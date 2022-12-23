Winter weather impacting WeGo bus routes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple WeGo public bus routes have been impacted by the winter weather.

All WeGo buses are operating on snow route detours Friday.

Per WeGo, Route 4 is operating modified service to Shelby & 19th, and routes 6, 14, 19, 22B, 29, 41, 42, and 75 will not run due to icy conditions.

Also, regional buses operated by Gray Line will not run at all Friday which includes routes 87, 88, 89, 94 and 95.

Buses will operate on all routes that have weekday service, even if a snow route detour is not listed for a particular route.

WeGo wants riders to remember there may be delays as bus drivers take it safely on the roadways.

