With a high wind warning being issued across Tennessee, here's how to stay safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A High Wind Warning has been issued across Tennessee Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. so it is important to be prepared.

Nashville Electric Services said one way to do that is to make sure your phone is charged, and you have a backup charger ready in case of power outages.

The last time our area had a High Wind Warning was in May 2020. Middle Tennessee was hit by a derecho and about 130 thousand NES customers lost power, which was one of the largest power outages in NES history, even more than when the area was hit by tornadoes three years ago.

A derecho is defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as a widespread, long-lived windstorm that comes with fast showers and thunderstorms.

During the warning, it is suggested to stay safe indoors, stay away from downed power lines and report them to NES or your local utility, and bring items you have outdoors around your home inside if you can or tie them down.

Make sure to have a reliable weather app ready on your phone to give you warnings. You can download NewsChannel 5's Storm Shield app on your phone for alerts.