With concerts, graduations and more, hundreds of thousands are headed to Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is a big weekend for Music City: multiple big concerts, graduations and more!

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is highlighting the whole weekend with three shows at Nissan Stadium, but among those there are also a lot of heavy hitters making their way into town.

Nashville is booked and busy! Please allow extra time this weekend at BNA - arriving and departing. #SafeTravels #FlyNashville pic.twitter.com/o1D6ZZURj9 — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) May 4, 2023

BNA estimated 180,000 fans will see Taylor Swift's shows this weekend, meaning a lot of fans flying in and staying in town. That can be great for local businesses as people hang out and explore Music City, but the road closures may cause issue for some.

Annie Klaver owns River Queen Voyages. They are based in Cumberland Park which is very close to Nissan Stadium, with theclosures and everything going she said it makes it difficult for people to get there.

“Nashville is a popular place during the summer it’s almost every weekend there’s an event here or a concert here,” Kalver said.

“As a local business owner we’ve had challenges where these big local events kind of come in and it becomes difficult for our customers to find us."

Kalver mentioned Taylor is going to be the queen of jams this weekend both with songs and traffic.