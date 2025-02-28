With egg prices on the rise, are backyard chickens the key to an affordable supply?

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've all seen the high price of eggs at the grocery store. In February, eggs hit an all-time high of $8.12 per dozen! And according to the USDA, prices could climb another 20% this year.

Right now, everyone's looking for ways to save, especially when it comes to eggs.

A newly announced $1 billion plan to lower egg prices includes federal funding to keep the virus off farms, investments in vaccine research, and support for farmers who've lost birds.

But it's going to take some time for this to make a difference, so we set out to look for a temporary solution.

First, we visited Doug Berny with the Williamson County Extension. He's an expert when it comes to poultry and backyard chickens.

"My wife and I often tell people we've raised a lot of chickens in our life, but they returned the favor and helped us raise kids who were responsible and understood the value of a dollar," said Doug Berny.

He explained how eggs go so expensive.

"HPAI has had a big impact on the poultry business in the last year and a half. In just January and December, more than 40 million birds were lost because of avian influenza. That means more than 40 million eggs a day came out of the food supply chain. Those farms that were impacted are having to start all over again — if they choose to restart," Berny said.

For anyone who wants to establish a backyard flock, Berny recommends starting with chicks, so you know their history and they're healthy.

He cautions that chickens — at any age — are a commitment.

"[You're] going to do more staycations than vacations. [You] can go and do things fairly close, but mornings and evenings, you're feeding, watering, gathering eggs. It is a daily responsibility," Berny said.

Berny brought some 10-day-old chicks to the interview. We talked about the time, care, and patience needed during brooding or raising newly hatched chicks.

NewsChannel 5

"You're going to go through a brooding process for three to four 4 weeks. Need an environment that's about 90 degrees for the first few days... Some lay at 22 weeks, some at 27 weeks... So if you're starting with baby chicks today, you're not looking at getting that first egg until the end of July or maybe August," he said.

Based on our conversation, it would seem buying chickens for your backyard is probably not your solution to the egg shortage.

However, raising chickens will certainly teach you something unexpected.

We went to Raylee Holladay with Rent The Chicken to hear about the benefits. Rent The Chicken is a service started by a couple in Pennsylvania that gives people the chance to try out farm life for six months.

"We are truly small families helping families is what we are," said Raylee Holladay.

From her farm in Lascassas, she rents out her four dozen laying hens.

NewsChannel 5

Starting at $495, her customers get a pair of chickens, a coop, and what the hens need to survive and produce eggs.

"We're not here to sell eggs. We're here to sell you an experience and let you experience it on your own and how easy it is to take care of chickens," Holladay said.

If your family is interested in a flock, first check your local regulations, including what your HOA says if you live in a neighborhood with one. By and large, there are not a lot of restrictions on raising backyard poultry.

The Williamson County Extension Office offers classes on a variety of agricultural topics. A new Master Backyard Poultry series begins in September.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.