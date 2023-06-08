Watch Now
News

Actions

With officers working more than 1,700 shifts, safety during CMA Fest is a top priority

CMA Fest Continues With Free Concerts
WTVF
(FILE) - CMA Fest 2016
CMA Fest Continues With Free Concerts
Posted at 4:58 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 05:58:13-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police want to remind fans that their safety is of the utmost importance.

Officers will be working more than 1,700 shifts through Sunday making sure everyone is safely having fun this weekend.

That will also include SWAT officers who will be dressed down but ready if anything happens.

There are also things everyone can do to help be safe this weekend. MNPD said to "park smart" — do not leave any weapons or valuables in your car or keep them out of site. Stay with the group you came with.

CMA Fest requires clear bags for anything that does not fit in a small clutch or wallet.

MNPD Assistant Police Chief Tommy Widener said everyone has a responsibility to say something if they see something off.

"Safety is our number one concern, there will be a lot of officers present 24/7 from now until Sunday. But it really takes all of us together. If you see anything please report it," said Widener.

There is a list of items that are prohibited at a festival, including weapons, drones, umbrellas, and coolers. The full list and other questions can be answered on our guide!

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great