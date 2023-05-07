Without The Big Payback, NIA House Montessori gets creative to bring in money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Big Payback is usually held at the beginning of May, but the online giving event was postponed this year.

The fundraiser supported food banks, schools, animal rescue organizations and religious institutions for nine years.

Last year, The Big Payback brought in four million dollars.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee was behind the event. It said it is re-evaluating the program and accepting emailed feedback to TheBigPayback@CFMT.org.

In its place, organizations are getting creative to bring in money.

NIA House Montessori participated in The Big Payback for four years. The small school is on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.

Roughly 70 students between 2 and 12 attend the Montessori school. Tuition ranges between $8,332.70 and $9,802.00. Tuition assistance is common, so collecting donations from the community is important. It makes it possible for some parents to send their children to the school.

"When we started the school, we wanted to make sure we were the most affordable Montessori school here in Nashville," said MarQuita Holt. "We knew the philosophy was so beautiful it needed to touch and span many many children."

The school set a goal to raise $50,000 dollars in 50 hours. To do so, it held an open house Sunday. Earlier in the weekend, students and their families hosted giving events in their neighborhoods.

"They take ownership and they are excited. This was such a great opportunity for them to tell folks about their school, what they're learning about and we're continuing to do that without The Big Payback," Holt said.

