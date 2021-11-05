Watch
Woman charged in Inglewood Kroger car theft that prompted Amber Alert

Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro police released surveillance video from outside the Inglewood Kroger showing a woman allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside on October 6, 2021.
Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 17:30:00-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said the woman accused of stealing a car with a 1-year-old inside last month has now been charged in the incident.

Brandi Rhodes, 33, is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and felony auto theft.

The theft, which happened on October 6 in the parking lot of a Kroger in Inglewood, spurred an Amber Alert as investigators searched for the young boy. The boy's parents were inside the grocery store shopping when the car was taken.

The boy was found safe inside the car nearby hours later.

Rhodes was arrested earlier this week on unrelated charges for allegedly stealing a different car.

