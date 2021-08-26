Woman creates 'Waverly Strong' apparel to raise money for the victims

After tragedies and natural disasters, you often see communities rally together under slogans like — Waverly Strong. But one woman is making sure those words actually make a difference.

“If that’s what I can do sitting at home, then that’s what God wants me to do,” said Erica Morton of Morton Graphics.

She’s transformed a corner of her living room into a design studio, where she preps, prints and peels stickers and t-shirt prints with the message, Waverly Strong.

“I’m doing this to help the community because I’m not fortunate enough to have a large bank account,” said Morton.

She says while she couldn’t volunteer every day, she could use her talents to raise money.

“And my goal is to give everyone member that had lost somebody, unfortunately, in those floods, some money. Even if it’s not a lot,” she said.

Whether it’s the cause, the design, or a little of both, orders have been pouring in. So much so, she had to enlist the help of her daughter Katherine, who is out of school this week because of the flooding. “While she’s here I might as well put her to work,” said Morton with a laugh.

The message has resonated so strongly, she’s even gotten international orders. “Paris, TN? And she was like no, Paris France. And I said ok, just wanted to make sure,” said Morton.

In Morton’s mind, this is her way of answering the call to be Waverly Strong. “We’ve come together in a time where people have needed us most,” she said.

To place an order with Erica, call or text +1 (931) 207-0247. She can accept payments through:

Cash App: @MortonOffRoadPayPal: Ericam@threerivershospital.comVenmo: @MortonOffRoad

And be patient. She says she’s being overwhelmed with orders — but in a good way.