Woman's Nephews Injured In Ky. School Shooting

BENTON, Ky. - The aunt of two teenagers injured in Tuesday’s shooting at a Kentucky high school hopes the incident will unite the community and bring everyone together.

Brandy LaFrank's nephews, Griffen and Conner Ives, were hurt in the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.

She said 18-year-old Griffen is one of four male patients at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

This woman is at a loss for words thinking about her two nephews injured in the deadly shooting at Marshall Co HS. One was shot in the chest and is at @VUMChealth. The second knocked his head while escaping but will be ok. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/QBzyCpyAlH — Matthew Torres (@NC5_MTorres) January 24, 2018

Griffen was in the commons area of the school when the 15-year-old gunman opened fire.

At first, he didn't realize he was shot – Griffen was struck just below the sternum.

Doctors said he is lucky because the bullet barely missed his heart. LaFrank said he underwent his second surgery Wednesday and is in a medically-induced coma.

There are worries about a blood clot and a possible infection.

Her family appreciates all of the support from this quiet community. It’s been a chaotic 24 hours but LaFrank hopes a tragedy like this will unite folks together.

“I'm angry at what he did but I can't put blame,” she said. “I don't know what he has going on but that's not for me to know but more than anything these kids, not just my nephew, we need people to come together and pray for them and be there for them.”

Griffen's brother, Conner, was also injured. The 16-year-old was trying to run away but slipped and hit his head on the ground. He is expected to be ok.

So far, five patients remain at Vanderbilt.

Related Stories:

Juvenile To Be Tried As Adult In Kentucky School Shooting

2 Students Dead, 18 More Hurt In Kentucky School Shooting

