Work to dislodge grounded riverboat to begin in Kentucky

CADIZ, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says operations to dislodge a grounded riverboat in Lake Barkley in Kentucky are scheduled to begin Friday.

American Cruise Lines says its riverboat, American Jazz, became stuck on a sandbar last week while on a seven-night cruise between Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee.

The boat was carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members. The passengers were moved off the ship and transported to a Nashville hotel on July 9. The boat was not damaged.

The Coast Guard says a safety zone remains in effect from mile marker 61.5 to mile marker 63.5 on the Cumberland River as crews work to unground the vessel.