Worker's Dignity hosts 'Know Your Rights' workshop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Nashville continues to grow, activists are working to make sure immigrant workers are treated fairly in their workplace.

Workers' Dignity, is an organization focused on helping protect workers form wage theft and systemic abuse. Today the group held a training session to make sure workers know their rights in the workplace.

Members shared stories of wage theft and situations where employers took advantage of their legal status. Workers' Dignity Director, Cecilia Prado, said there are many examples of employers in Nashville trying to save costs by not providing proper safety equipment.

"We are the most dangerous city for construction workers to work in. Our people are dying building this city. And there's no training, most people do not receive training before they start doing different kind of dangerous tasks," she said.

"Workers' Dignity" will host similar workshops throughout the year with the goal of fully training 90 workers and hopefully helping prevent another tragedy.

"Just this year there have been already several construction deaths and these are the ones we find out about because sometimes companies are not reporting deaths to OSHA," Prado said.

