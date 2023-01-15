Year of the rabbit: Chinese new year celebrations kick off at Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goodbye to the year of the tiger and hello to the year of the rabbit! Chinese New Year celebrations kicked off at Belmont University on Saturday.

The Greater Nashville Chinese Association hosted the event at the Massey Performing Arts Center with the help of Belmont's Asian Studies program.

It's the first time in three years that the show returned to a full-scale, in-person celebration.

Dozens enjoyed a wide-range of performances, and had the chance to win different prizes during a red-envelope raffle.

GNCA President Christine Lai said she is glad to be celebrating an incredibly significant part of Chinese culture with the community once again.

"Just thrilled with it, being able to face-to-face, that is very joyful to us. Because Chinese New Year for us is come together, no obstacle," Lai said.

The association says celebrations will continue next Saturday. The Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge will be lit red and gold to welcome a year they expect to be filled with hope and peace.