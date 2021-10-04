YMCA of Middle Tennessee plans to redevelop downtown location, add residential tower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The YMCA of Middle Tennessee released plans to redevelop its downtown Nashville campus, including adding a 60-story residential tower. Developers hope it will become Nashville's tallest building.

Giarratana has been chosen as the development partner for the build. Plans include transforming the existing property at 1000 Church Street into a state-of-the-art YMCA.

"Our Church Street location sits in the heart of the downtown neighborhood, and we are thrilled to announce bold plans to continue meeting the needs of our growing urban community by developing a superb new facility," said Chris Tointon, President and CEO of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee. "The redevelopment of the Y campus is truly a unique, private-nonprofit partnership that will allow our YMCA to significantly elevate our many offerings and leverage the value of an underutilized portion of our property. As a result, we can reimagine and reinvigorate our Downtown YMCA in a manner that might otherwise be cost-prohibitive."

Currently, two buildings exist on the site. Officials said the portion built in 1973 will be redeveloped and joined to the newer building, which was constructed in 2008 and will be retained. Joining the two buildings together will create an additional 60,000 square feet of space.

Construction is scheduled to start in January 2023, however, the downtown location will remain open during construction.