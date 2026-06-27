You can watch Alan Jackson's final show, even if you didn't buy tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Alan Jackson's sold-out final performance at Nissan Stadium includes a star-studded lineup of friends, as the country music legend retires from the road.

But even if you didn't buy tickets, you can still enjoy the music with Broadway's very first concert livestream Saturday night.

The street will be closed from 4th to 7th Avenue, with big screens set up to stream multiple performances.

One visitor says the free event is a great option, considering stadium tickets cost up to $2,000.

"We get the live version but still it's awesome that they're gonna livestream it. 'Cause not everybody can afford it, you know, so it's nice that they do do that," said Bonnie Mentzer, visiting from Nebraska.

"Because the tickets sold out so fast, they wanted others to be a part of the celebration and the concert," explained Kelly Kaplan with Metro's Office of Nightlife.

While she isn't involved in the livestream event, Kelly says this is a big deal.

"This will be the first time ever that we've ever livestreamed a concert, of my knowledge, livestreamed a concert straight from the stadium out to the streets of Nashville," she said.

In addition to 50,000 people filling the stadium, thousands more will be able to see performances from Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, George Strait and many more, including Jackson for the last time.

The livestream on Broadway is free, and anyone can go. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the music begins at 6.

A portion of stadium ticket sales at Nissan Stadium will fund research for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which Jackson battles.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.